Margarita Adventures offering special summer deal

Deal offering up to $25 off zipline tours

– Margarita Adventures this week announced today its best summer deal ever on all zipline tours happening now through Aug. 7.

Adults now enjoy $25 off each ticket (regularly $109 – $129) while youths (ages 15 and younger) receive a $15 discount (regularly $79 – $89) on all zipline tours. This means that a family of four (two parents, two kids) can save a total of $80 on their family zipline excursion at the historic Santa Margarita Ranch.

“We understand that many people are abbreviating their summer plans due to inflation costs, including high gasoline prices,” said proprietor Karl Wittstrom. “So we want to make it easier and more affordable for people to enjoy summer fun with friends and family.”

Margarita Adventures zipline tours are scheduled daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and last approximately two to two-and-a-half hours. Sunset zipline tours are also offered at 7:30 p.m. (except Sundays). The tours feature six distinct ziplines spanning more than 7,500 total linear feet, including the tandem Double Barrel ride and the Pinot Express that flies right over a Pinot Noir Tour. The guided tours also introduce guests to Santa Margarita Ranch’s colorful history as part of California’s famed Mission Trail, while nature and wildlife education round out the excitement.

The “Zipline Summer Steal Deal” promotional price is automatically reflected at checkout; cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. For information and booking: www.margarita-adventures.com.

Advertisement

Related