Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream honored in Paso Robles

–A celebration for Martin Luther King Jr. was held at Flamson Middle School in Paso Robles, Saturday, Jan. 18.

More than 300 people gathered at the annual event to commemorate the civil rights leader and his dream of racial equality and harmony. The multipurpose room was crowded with standing room only.

The ceremony opened with a video of King’s famous “I have a dream” speech; the song Amazing Grace played on bagpipes by Ed Gallagher, the National Anthem, sung by Harmony Chabot, accompanied by guitarist Chris Beland.

Paso Robles Police Chief Ty Lewis welcomed the crowd and gave an inspiring speech about seeing the entire community as “one”. Major Keya M. Riggins of Camp Roberts spoke on the significance of the Black National Anthem, which was sung by Lenore Costa and the audience.

There were performances by the Paso High Theater Company, Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation, and awards presented to young artists and essayists who participated in the theme of the event, “The Power of One.” Paso Robles City Councilwoman Maria Garcia gave a keynote address.

Excerpt of King’s “I have a dream” speech of Aug. 28, 1963

Let us not wallow in the valley of despair, I say to you today, my friends.

And so even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream. It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream.

I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”

I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.

I have a dream that one day even the state of Mississippi, a state sweltering with the heat of injustice, sweltering with the heat of oppression, will be transformed into an oasis of freedom and justice.

I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.

I have a dream today!

I have a dream that one day, down in Alabama, with its vicious racists, with its governor having his lips dripping with the words of “interposition” and “nullification” — one day right there in Alabama little black boys and black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers.

I have a dream today!

I have a dream that one day every valley shall be exalted, and every hill and mountain shall be made low, the rough places will be made plain, and the crooked places will be made straight; “and the glory of the Lord shall be revealed and all flesh shall see it together.”

