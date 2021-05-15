Mask guidance remains in effect in San Luis Obispo County

State, workplace and business rules continue to call for masking, especially indoors

–Following recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance related to masking for fully vaccinated people, the County of San Luis Obispo reminds residents and visitors that the State of California’s updated Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings remains in effect in California, including San Luis Obispo County. This guidance mandates face masks in indoor settings, with few exceptions.

“While we anticipate that State masking guidelines may changes in the weeks ahead, they are currently still in effect, including in workplaces,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Many local businesses also have masking requirements in place, and I encourage everyone to respect and support these local business rules.”

The CDC’s updated recommendations for fully vaccinated people do not apply in situations covered by other federal, state, or local laws, including local business and workplace guidance. State rules, including those from the California Department of Public Health and Cal/OSHA, have not changed.

“The most powerful tool we have to protect our community’s health while moving beyond pandemic-related restrictions like masking is the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Now is the time to get vaccinated and put this pandemic behind us.”

First-dose and second-dose vaccine appointments are available at the county’s three mass clinics in Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo through the State’s My Turn system. The county’s clinics also accept walk-in appointments during regular open hours.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov. For assistance, call the CA COVID-19 hotline at (833) 422-4255 or the County’s Phone Assistance Center at (805) 543-2444.

