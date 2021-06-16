Masks still required for all passengers at SLO County Airport

Everyone aged two and older must wear a face covering while inside the airport

–As California removes COVID-19 mask requirements, the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport would like to remind all visitors to the airport that masks are still required while in the airport terminal and on the airplane.

Even if vaccinated, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requires that everyone aged two and older must wear a face covering while inside the airport through mid-September. Masks are also required while boarding and traveling on an airplane. However, the TSA recently revised its policy and airport visitors are no longer required to wear a mask while outdoors at airports, including in the parking lot, on the curb, or in the airport’s outdoor courtyard.

“California mask restrictions lighten up on June 15, but the airport is governed by federal regulations,” said Airport Director Courtney Johnson. “The federal mask mandate is currently in place until September 13 and we ask everyone that visits the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport comply with regulations.”

More details about the airport’s COVID-19 policies and procedures can be found here.

