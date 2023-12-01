Masons of SLO donate to Atascadero arts and music programs

– King David’s Lodge No. 209 Free and Accepted Masons of San Luis Obispo has announced that it has made donations to two local schools. The lodge recently donated $1,800 to support Atascadero High School’s instrumental music program, with the presentation taking place at a concert held at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion.

The event showcased performances by the high school’s string orchestra, jazz band, and combo jazz group. Former Master Christian Marano and Master Mason Flemming Dahlerup, representing King David’s Lodge, presented the donation to Nathanael Conrad, the Music Director at Atascadero High School. This contribution brings the Masons of SLO’s cumulative support for the music program to $5,300 over the past two years.

The Masons of SLO also presented an additional $1,800 to the Atascadero Fine Arts Academy (AFAA). This recent donation contributes to a total of $9,800 since 2018, supporting AFAA in delivering its arts-based curriculum to 4th-8th grade students—an offering unique within the county’s public education landscape. Past Master Christian Marano conveyed the Masons’ unwavering support to School Principal Kendyl Darnell during the check presentation.

Established in 1870, the Masons of San Luis Obispo continue to be a longstanding pillar of the community. Their philanthropic endeavors in 2023 have reached almost $30,000, benefiting various local organizations and programs.

Besides their support for Atascadero schools, this year’s beneficiaries include the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, BSA Los Padres Council, BSA Troop 51 of Atascadero, Cal Poly Preschool Learning Lab, Central Coast Gilbert & Sullivan, First Tee Central Coast, Five-Cities Community Service Foundation, Grass Roots II, Hearst Cancer Research Center, Honor Flight, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Santa Barbara RiteCare Language Center, SLO Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation, Vitalant Foundation, Wilshire Hospice, and the Worldwide Civility Council.

For further details or inquiries, visit https://slomasons.com/ or https://freemason.org/.

