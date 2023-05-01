May events in SLO offer fun for all ages

– The San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce has shared information about May events in San Luis Obispo. This month’s events will excite wool enthusiasts, LEGO lovers, and opera aficionados:

Sheep Shearing Shindig – May 6

Whether you’re a wool enthusiast or just looking for some family-friendly entertainment, you won’t want to miss this event hosted by City Farm SLO. Enjoy Sheep shearing demonstrations, wool washing, carding, spinning, dying, and crafts along with hayride farm tours, live music, food, games, and kid-friendly activities. Learn more at cityfarmslo.org.

First Annual Central Coast Jr. LEGO Challenge – May 6

San Luis Obispo Classical Academy is hosting the first annual Jr. LEGO Challenge. Different tiers of admission grant your child hours of fun, from imaginative play stations to team builds and workshops. Kids can win prizes and even take their creation home. To register and find out more, visit sloclassical.org.

Die Fledermaus at Opera San Luis Obispo – May 13-14

Opera San Luis Obispo is thrilled to present an entirely new production of Johann Strauss II’s comic masterpiece, Die Fledermaus. Sung in English, Die Fledermaus is a perfect first-opera experience for newcomers. Learn more at operaslo.org.

In addition to these events, San Luis Obispo has several ongoing events. Every Thursday night, the Farmers’ Market takes place from 6-9 p.m. in downtown, for more information visit downtownslo.com. Arts Obispo’s Art After Dark occurs every first Friday from 6-9 p.m. For more information visit slocountyarts.org. Visitors can also catch a game at Cal Poly Sports or watch a show at the Performing Arts Center (pacslo.org) or the SLO Repertory Theatre (slorep.org).

