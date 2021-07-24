Meet racer Alexis Dejoria at the Mid-State Fair

DeJoria will appear and sign autographs at the fair on Tuesday, July 27

– National Hot Rod Association racer Alexis DeJoria will appear and sign autographs at the California Mid-State Fair on Tuesday, July 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. Her appearance with the Bandero Tequila Funny Car will take place at The Silo, a brand-new area across from the carnival. The signing is free with paid fair admission.

This season Alexis is sponsored by ROKiT/Bandero Tequila FC. She has qualified in the Top 5 five times and was the No. 2 qualifier at Gainesville, Charlotte, and Houston. She raced to two semifinals (Charlotte and Norwalk) and three quarterfinals (Gainesville, Las Vegas, Houston).

Next weekend, July 30 – Aug. 1, she will race at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com in Pomona.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email