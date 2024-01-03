Meet some of the first babies born in SLO County this year

– On New Year’s Day, Tenet Health Central Coast hospitals celebrated the arrival of four newborns, marking the first births of the year. The initial newborn in the county made his entrance at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton at 7:54 a.m., followed by a second New Year’s Day baby born at Twin Cities at 9:57 a.m. Meanwhile, at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, the first New Year’s Day baby arrived at 3:47 p.m., with a second birth occurring at 6:38 p.m.

While the families of the first babies born at each hospital have chosen to keep their information private, additional details are available for the other two newborns:

Dylan Corona Martinez, a baby boy, entered the world at 9:57 a.m. on New Year’s Day at Twin Cities, weighing six pounds, six ounces, and measuring 20.1 inches long.

Osman Camarillo, another baby boy, made his debut at Sierra Vista at 6:38 p.m. on New Year’s Day, weighing nine pounds, four ounces, and measuring 22 inches long.

