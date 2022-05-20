Meeting for potential school board members offered June 6

Orientation meeting offered both in-person and online

– The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education is facilitating an orientation for members of the public interesting in serving as elected school trustees (board members). The orientation will be held in person at 3350 Education Drive San Luis Obispo and virtually on Monday, June 6 at 6 p.m.

Event topics include:

The basics of serving on a school board.

Three R’s of being a school board member – (Elected Official, Volunteer, “Employee”)

Board meeting preparation and time commitment

Knowing what and when – The School District Governance Calendar

California Voter Rights Act (CVRA) and what it mean for trustees

Keeping it legal – The Brown Act Basics

Click here to register.

Advertisement

Related