Meeting for potential school board members offered June 6 

Posted: 6:05 am, May 20, 2022 by News Staff

Orientation meeting offered both in-person and online

– The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education is facilitating an orientation for members of the public interesting in serving as elected school trustees (board members). The orientation will be held in person at 3350 Education Drive San Luis Obispo and virtually on Monday, June 6 at 6 p.m.

Event topics include:

  • The basics of serving on a school board.
  • Three R’s of being a school board member – (Elected Official, Volunteer, “Employee”)
  • Board meeting preparation and time commitment
  • Knowing what and when – The School District Governance Calendar
  • California Voter Rights Act (CVRA) and what it mean for trustees
  • Keeping it legal – The Brown Act Basics

 

Click here to register. 

 

