Upcoming city meeting to discuss funding street repairs 

Posted: 6:09 am, May 7, 2024 by News Staff

road work ahead sign

Approximately $350 million is required to repair all streets in Paso Robles, according to estimates

– The City of Paso Robles is inviting members of the Paso Robles community to attend the upcoming Coffee with the City Manager meeting on May 17 to discuss funding street repairs with City Manager Ty Lewis. The event aims to facilitate discussions on funding options for street repairs.

According to estimates, approximately $350 million is required to repair all streets in Paso Robles. City staff have extensively researched funding alternatives to expedite construction and seek residents’ input on each option.

City Manager Ty Lewis

City Manager Ty Lewis

Residents are encouraged to join Lewis and city staff for a morning of dialogue and connection while enjoying a cup of coffee. The session will provide an opportunity for residents to voice their opinions and contribute to the city’s growth.

For further information and inquiries, individuals can contact the city manager’s office at (805) 237-3888 or visit the official website at www.prcity.com/175/City-Manager.

 

Comments

