Members sought for supplemental sales tax oversight committee

City seeking one at-large committee member and one community organization appointee

– The City of Paso Robles has announced that unscheduled vacancies have occurred on the Supplemental Sales Tax Oversight Committee. The vacancies are for one at-large committee member and one community organization appointee.

The committee provides a forum for citizens to review and report to both the city council and the community as a whole on matters relating to supplemental sales tax revenues and expenditures resulting from both Measure E-12, approved by the voters in 2012, and Measure J-20, approved by the voters in 2020.

The committee provides oversight of the expenditures of the supplemental sales tax revenues to ensure that they are being spent on community priorities established by the city council, based on information gained from business and resident surveys and other means. The committee shall determine if the funds are spent appropriately, and report that to the council and public. The committee may also provide advice to staff and the council.

Meetings are held quarterly on Wednesday evenings in Paso Robles from 5:30 p.m. to approximately 7:30 p.m.

A member’s regular term of appointment shall be three years, starting on April 1. The remaining term for the at-large member begins in early Aug. 2022 and expires on March 31, 2023. The remaining term for the community organization appointee expires on March 31, 2024.

For further information, please contact either of the following individuals on or before July 20, 2022: Ryan Cornell or Catherine Piatti, (805) 237-3999, ASDirector@prcity.com.

