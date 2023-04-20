Paso Robles News|Thursday, April 20, 2023
Memorial Day ceremony to be held at Faces of Freedom May 29 

Posted: 6:49 am, April 20, 2023 by News Staff
faces of freedom

The Faces of Freedom Memorial is located at the corner of Portola and Highway 41 in Atascadero.

Annual ceremony will feature several events

– The Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. at the Faces of Freedom Memorial located at the corner of Portola and Highway 41.

The one-hour ceremony will feature several events, including a flyover by the Estrella Warbirds and a presentation of colors by the Cal Poly ROTC accompanied by the Central Coast Pipes and Drums. The Welcome Home Military Heroes Flag Line will also be present. Members of the Atascadero High School Choir will provide music, including the National Anthem.

An invocation and benediction will be given by Pastor Aaron Smith of Hope Lutheran, and the keynote speaker will be Commander Brooks. The ceremony will conclude with the laying of a wreath in memory of Veteran Sherman Smoot by his wife and daughter. The Joyous Voices for Jesus group will play TAPS on Tone Chimes. There will not be a barbecue following the ceremony.

 

