Memorial Day ceremony to be held at Faces of Freedom Memorial

– The Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation is set to host the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Memorial located at the intersection of HWY 41 (Morro Road) and Portola. The ceremony, scheduled for Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m., is anticipated to run approximately an hour.

Among the highlights of the event, attendees can expect a flyover by Estrella Warbirds and the presentation of colors conducted by a Welcome Home Military Heroes flag line, accompanied by the Central Coast Pipes & Drums. Retired Gunnery Sergeant Todd Fredricks (US Marine Corps) will serve as the guest speaker, and the Atascadero High School Choir will perform the National Anthem.

This year’s wreath laying will be done in honor of Robert “Bob” Wilkins, with Dr. Castellanos performing TAPS.

Additionally, various veteran organizations will be present, offering informational materials. Following the ceremony, the Kiwanis will host a barbecue.

Share To Social Media