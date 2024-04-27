Mexican consulate hosts local information session

Event provided documents and resources to Mexican community

– The Mexican consulate recently visited Paso Robles to host an outreach event with local businesses and government representatives present to offer services to attendees. The event was held at the Oak Park Community Center on March 23 and 24.

“The Mexican consulate was here to provide documentation services for Mexican nationals who [are] in need of a passport, Mexican identification, [and] birth certificate…when they have an appointment with [the] immigration department or the [Department of Motor Vehicles] they will be able to use their government-issued documents,” said Latino Outreach Council of San Luis Obispo County board member Francisco Ramirez.

Over 200 appointments occurred during this event, where attendees could receive documentation, such as a Matrícula Consular identification card and Individual Taxpayer Identification Number. City manager Ty Lewis, mayor John Hamon, and city council member Sharon Roden were in attendance. Organizations also provided information to those at the event with resources for tax filing, health care access, and legal advice; these included SESLOC Credit Union, Dignity Health of San Luis Obispo, the Mixed Indigenous Community Organizing Project, and more.

The Mexican consulate, which is based in Oxnard, has made several visits to Paso Robles over the past ten years to host these informational sessions.

For more information, contact the Latino Outreach Council at (805) 929 – 1120 or visit latinooutreachcouncil.org.