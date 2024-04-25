Michael Kiwanuka, Brittany Howard to perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Show will include support from Yasmin Williams

– Mercury Prize-winning musician Michael Kiwanuka and five-time Grammy-winning artist Brittany Howard have announced a co-headline fall tour, with support from Yasmin Williams. The tour will commence on Sept. 29 in Philadelphia and include 14 shows across the US, concluding in Paso Robles at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Saturday, Oct. 19.

“I’m so excited to join Brittany on this run,” said Kiwanuka, “I’ve been such a fan of her music since I first saw a video of her singing Hold On in a record store somewhere. So authentically true in her voice and songs. Since then I’ve been hooked. Seeing her shine as a solo artist is a delight so it’s a real honor for me to be able to share the stage with her. I can’t wait to see you America. It’s been so long and I’ve missed playing for you. I’m counting down the days.”

“I am so excited to be touring again with my dear friend Michael Kiwanuka and hitting so many amazing venues across the country in the fall,” said Howard, “We started this journey at almost the same time in 2011 and it has been so amazing to follow his growth as an artist. I can’t wait to watch his set and also see Yasmin Williams as she is such a unique artist. This tour is a dream come true.”

Michael and Brittany have partnered with The Ally Coalition to donate $1 per ticket to support housing for mental health resources for people of color, single mothers, and unhoused LGBTQ Youth.

Pre-sale will go up on Wednesday, Apr. 24 and tickets for Vina Robles Amphitheatre will be available via Ticketmaster, Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m.

