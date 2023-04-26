Mid-State Fair ‘2-Fer Tuesday’ deal returns next month

Deal offered Tuesdays in May

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Season Passes to the 2023 California Mid-State Fair will be again offered through our “2-Fer Tuesday” promotion. The promotion begins next week.

During the month of May – on each Tuesday only – season passes to the 2023 California Mid-State Fair will be sold as follows: Buy one adult season pass for $70 and receive a second adult season pass for free. Buy one child season pass at $35 and receive a second child season pass for free. Season passes allow for entry into the 2023 fair each of the twelve days.

The passes can be purchased on Tuesday, May 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 at the California Mid-State Fair box office at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles, during our regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or online all day at www.MidStateFair.com.

All ticket questions should be emailed to tickets@midstatefair.com.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

Share To Social Media