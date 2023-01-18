Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Mid-State Fair announces 2023 theme 

Posted: 6:00 am, January 18, 2023 by News Staff

2023 fair runs July 19 through July 30.

– The California Mid-State Fair has chosen a new theme for 2023, featuring the tagline “Shake, Rattle & Roll!” The annual theme will be featured throughout the 2023 California Mid-State Fair, appearing in exhibits, demonstrations, printed materials, and billboards, as well as being used on the fair’s website.

“We are so excited to incorporate the glitz and glamor of vintage Las Vegas into the 2023 fair!” California Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez said, “We can’t wait to host the 77th annual fair, full of games, rides, concerts, animals, and food!”

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair takes place in Paso Robles and runs July 19 through July 30. Visit www.MidStateFair.com or find the fair on social media for more information.

