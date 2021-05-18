Mid-State Fair announces Home Winemaking Competition results

Arroyo Grande woman takes best of show

– The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Home Wine Competition. Central Coast home winemakers were represented by all-time

records in the number of total entries and gold medals awarded.

“Overall, the 2021 competition was a huge success. It’s clear the overarching goal that was put in place 10 years ago, which is to improve the home winemakers’ skills and capabilities to produce commercial quality wines, is being realized,” stated chief judge Mike Jones. “This year’s competition gave us some of the highest quality wines to date.”

The fair would like to thank all the volunteers and judges for ensuring the success of the competition. Many thanks to Baker Wine & Grape Analysis, ETS Laboratories, Laffort USA,

Michael Rose Cellars and The Vintner’s Vault for their continued support.

Best of Show and Best Red:

Anne Young (Arroyo Grande) Cabernet Sauvignon

Best of Dessert:

Cameron Tapp (San Luis Obispo) Viognier

Best of Rosé:

Brad Bunkelman (Santa Maria) Malbec Rosé

Best of White:

John Gilbert (Santa Ynez) Sauvignon Blanc

For the complete list of results please visit http://www.midstatefair.com/fair

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 – August 1 and this year it’s celebrating its 75th anniversary.

