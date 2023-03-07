Mid-State Fair announces new small animal online auction

Entry limits for small animals have changed

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced a new online auction for small animals in 2023, including meat rabbit pens, market broiler pens, and market turkeys. As a result of the addition of the online auction, the entry limits for these small animals have changed. Exhibitors are now allowed to exhibit one rabbit meat pen, one market turkey, and one broiler meat pen.

These changes do not affect the entry limits for large market animals or breeding animals. The top four rabbit meat pens, market turkeys, and broiler meat pens will still be required to sell in the Sale of Champions on July 29, and will not be included in the online auction. All market animals will be included in the online add-on program, which is accepting add-on bids from July 30 through Aug. 6.

The new online auction will provide small animal exhibitors with an option to sell their market projects.

For more information, visit www.MidStateFair.com. The 2023 California Mid-State Fair, with the theme “Shake, Rattle & Roll!” runs from July 19 through July 30. Follow the Fair on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

