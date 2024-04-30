Mid-State Fair announces return of 2-Fer Tuesday deal

Fairgoers can take advantage of the deal during Tuesdays in May

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced the revival of its popular promotion, 2-Fer Tuesday, offering a special deal on season passes for the upcoming 2024 fair.

During the month of May, on each Tuesday, fairgoers can take advantage of the deal, which grants patrons the opportunity to purchase one adult season pass and receive a second adult season pass for free. The pass is priced at $70. Alternatively, patrons can purchase one youth season pass for $35 and receive a second one for free. The youth category is designated for ages 6 to 12 years old.

Children ages five and under receive complimentary admission on any day of the fair, with no pass required.

Season passes provide entry to the fairgrounds for each of the 12 days of the 2024 California Mid-State Fair, which is scheduled to run from July 17 through July 28.

Passes can be purchased on Tuesdays, May 7, 14, 21, and 28, at the California Mid-State Fair main office located at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles. Sales will occur during regular business hours, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or online at www.MidStateFair.com throughout the day. Online purchases are subject to additional order fees.

This year’s fair theme is “Wide Open Spaces!” and attendees are encouraged to connect with the fair on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for updates and announcements.

For more information, interested individuals can contact the fair office at (805) 239-0655.

