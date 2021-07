Mid-State Fair announces rodeo results

– Results from the 2021 CMSF Country Rodeo Finals, courtesy of the California Mid-State Fair, are as follows:

TEAM PENNING

1ST CODY MORA, CLAY AVILA, JOE ROTH

BARRELS

1ST LISA BUSICK

RANCH ROPE & BRAND

1ST FRANCISCO CRUZ, FRANKY MARTINEZ, COLTER NEGRANTI, DANNY LESLIE

MIXED RIBBON ROPING

1ST JOSIE PEREIRA, WILL CENTONI

MATCH ROPING

1ST ADAM TEIXEIRA, TANNER PATINO

DOUBLE MUGGING

1ST PETER RINCON, EDGAR MACHADO

LADIES BREAKAWAY ROPING

1ST SUTTON MANG

The Country Rodeo Finals All-Around Cowboy was Joe Roth.

The All-Around Cowboy was Will Centoni.

The All-Around Cowgirls were Josie Pereira and Emerson Pereira.

The Timed Event Cowboy was Dugan Kelly.

FULL RESULTS

COUNTRY RODEO RESULTS – SATURDAY, JULY 24, 2021

OPEN DRAW TEAM PENNING

1ST CODY MORA, CLAY AVILA, JOE ROTH

2ND CHAD NICHOLSON, BUSTER SEGURA, TRAVIS XAVIER

3RD JOSE MACHADO, MICHELLE HOOVER, SAM HIGGINS

4TH EDGAR MACHADO, CHRIS HANNEKEN, JANALEE JOHNSEN

5TH PATTI DAVIS, PEPE MACHADO, AMANDA HIGGINS

6TH RYAN BOGNUDA, BILL NICHOLSON, WILL CENTONI

JUNIOR TEAM PENNING

1ST CODY SILL, LEVI SEGURA, MACOY SILL

2ND ADELE ORRADRE, CAMARYN WARNER, TEAGAN ROSS

DUMMY ROPING- 6 YEARS AND UNDER

1ST GRACIE BARKER

2ND WYATT LAZANOFF

3RD DENTON LITTLE

4TH TEAL MORA

5TH LAYTON SEGURA

DUMMY ROPING- 7 TO 10 YEARS

1ST LEVI SEGURA

2ND BRADEN WIEBE

3RD LAUREN SEGURA

4TH HAYDEN SOARES

5TH EMERY PASCOE

SORTING OPEN / DRAW

1ST SYDNEY GOLDWIN, STEPHANIE VAN PER, BUSTER SEGURA, CHERI KELLY

2ND FAITH CORTEZ, NICHOL NICHOLSON, JOANIE KETCHAM, EDGAR MACHADO

3RD CRAIG PRITCHARD, ALISON GRANTHAM, TERRI ESTRADA, JAKE BLACK

4TH,5TH CODY MORA, CLAY AVILA, CHISHOLM TWISSELMAN, CASEY CAHOON

4TH,5TH RYLEE HOOVER, COLTER NEGRANTI, TOM MARTINUS, JOHN VARIAN

6TH JANALEE JOHNSEN, BAILEY DOHERTY, PEPE MACHADO, CHARITY DOHERTY

DOUBLE MUGGING

1ST DUGAN KELLY, WILL CENTONI

2ND RYAN PASCOE, BEAR PASCOE

3RD WILL CENTONI, COLE BURTON

4TH CLAY AVILA, EDGAR MACHADO

5TH PETER RINCON, EDGAR MACHADO

6TH JORGE MARTINEZ, JOSE MACHADO

MIXED RIBBON ROPING

1ST CALEB TWISSELMAN, TARA MCNAMEE

2ND BRINAN VARIAN, JESSICA JAMES

3RD JOSIE PEREIRA, WILL CENTONI

4TH CHAD WITTSTROM, GRACE WITTSTROM

5TH DERREK HEE, RACHEL BURNS

6TH MATTIE WORK, WARD FUHLENDORF

RANCH ROPE AND BRAND

1ST JOE ROTH, LIAM ROTH, PAT BOYLE, LANE KARNEY

2ND FRANCISCO CRUZ, FRANKY MARTINEZ, DANNY LESLIE, COLTER NEGRANTI

3RD JOHN VARIAN, BRINAN VARIAN, JEREMY PINHEIRO, QUINTEN HALL

4TH DAWSON WORK, WARD FUHLENDORF, TRAVIS XAVIER, LEE OLIVER

5TH CLINT WIEBE, CODY MORA, JAKE TWISSELMAN, TOM MARTINUS

6TH CHRIS HERRERA COURTNEY HARTZELL MIKE CUNIFF, RUSS PEREIRA

LADIES BREAKAWAY

1ST NIC TSOSIE

2ND CARLY RUDD

3RD EMERSON PEREIRA

4TH SUTTON MANG

5TH MACEY COX

6TH KATIE DAVIS

COUNTRY RODEO RESULTS – SUNDAY, JULY 26, 2021

STICK HORSE RACE – 4 & YOUNGER ON DAY OF SHOW

1ST LANIE CROCKER

2ND AUGUST EVENSON

3RD EDNA ANN SILL

4TH DAVIS CENTES

5TH JOZIE XAVIER

MATCH CALF BRANDING – OPEN

1ST MARK SCOBIE, CLAYTON GRANT, DUGAN KELLY, DANNY LESLIE

2ND FRANCISCO CRUZ, FRANKY MARTINEZ, JOSE MACHADO, EDGAR MACHADO

3RD WILL CENTONI, COLTON MILLER, COLE BURTON, CLAY AVILA

4TH JOHN VARIAN, BRINAN VARIAN, RHETT VARIAN

5TH RYAN PASCOE, CODY MORA, BOB BROWN, JAKE TWISSELMAN

CALF BRANDING – DRAW

1ST JAKE PICKERING, PEPE MACHADO, JOE ARNOLD, DANNY LESLIE

2ND CLAY SIMONS, COURTNEY HARTZELL, JOSE MACHADO, FRANCISCO CRUZ

3RD JOHN SOARES, CLINT FUENTES, BRINAN VARIAN, WILL CENTONI

4TH COLTER NEGRANTI, BRYAN BOBSIN, JEREMY PINHEIRO, CLAY AVILA

5TH COLTON MILLER, MORGAN AUSTIN, DAWSON WORK, DUGAN KELLY

CALF BRANDING, LADIES

1ST JOSIE PEREIRA, EMERSON PEREIRA

2ND TEALE DUNN, ADRIENNE TWISSLEMAN

3RD COURTNEY HARTZELL, MISTY TARTAGLIA

4TH HEIDI SILL, AMANDA HIGGINS

5TH MATTIE WORK, JOHANNA WORK

CALF BRANDING, JUNIORS 17 YRS AND UNDER

1ST CODY SILL, LEVI SEGURA

2ND KASHLYN MARTINEZ, KELTON MARTINEZ

CALF BRANDING- FAMILY JR/SR – JR 17 AND UNDER, SENIOR 35 & OLDER

1ST TANNA TARTAGLIA, MISTY TARTAGLIA

2ND KELTON MARTINEZ, FRANKY MARTINEZ

3RD MCRAY TWISSELMAN, CHISHOLM TWISSELMAN

4TH HAILEY HANSEN, MICHELLE HANSEN

CALF BRANDING, 2 OVER SIXTY YEARS OLD

1ST ROWLY TWISSELMAN, CATHIE TWISSELMAN

2ND JORGE MARTINEZ, TOM TWISSELMAN

CUT & ROPE – #5/ OVER #5

1ST JORGE MARTINEZ, DUGAN KELLY

2ND JOSE MACHADO, EDGAR MACHADO

3RD COLTON MILLER, DANNY LESLIE

4TH JEREMY PINHEIRO, COLE BURTON

5TH JOHN VARIAN, BRINAN VARIAN

REVERSE TEAM ROPING

1ST DAWSON WORK, WARD FUHLENDORF

2ND WILL CENTONI, RYAN PASCOE

3RD RYAN BOGNUDA, MIKE MORRISON

4TH COLTON MILLER, DUGAN KELLY

5TH BANDY SMITH, BANDY SMITH JR.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email