Mid-State Fair carnival wristbands on sale now

Wristbands available for purchase online

– The California Mid-State Fair will welcome back Helm and Sons Amusements, Inc. of Colton, California as the carnival provider for the 2022 fair. Pre-sale carnival wristbands are on sale now at www.MidStateFair.com and the prices are as follows:

● Single Day Unlimited Ride Wristband: $33.00 each ($43 Value)

● Single Day Unlimited Ride Wristband + WOW Express Upgrade [Front of Line]: $58.00 each ($73 Value)

● VIP Single Day Unlimited Ride Wristband + WOW Express Upgrade + 30 Game Credits: $83.00 each ($103 Value)

Helm and Sons will again provide two separate, but equally exciting, carnival areas this year.

The traditional area in the main carnival lot for teens and adults and Cub Country for children in the 32” to 38” height range.

For all questions and concerns regarding carnival wristbands, please contact Helm & Sons directly at their website www.helmandsons.com or by calling (909) 422-0776.

A list of local non-profit organizations selling carnival wristbands can be found online at www.MidStateFair.com.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

