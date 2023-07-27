Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Friday, July 28

Styx takes the stage for an evening of wine and music

–Styx performs Friday, July 28, 7:30 p.m. at the Chumash Grandstand Arena. The iconic group ushered in a new era of hope, survival, and prosperity with the release of Crash of the Crown, Styx’s masterpiece in 2021 a few days after their new The Same Stardust EP. The legendary and multi-Platinum rockers–James “JY” Young (lead vocals, guitars), Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars), Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals), Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion), Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards), Ricky Phillips (bass, guitar, vocals), and Crash of the Crown producer and co-writer Will Evankovich (guitars) – released their 17th album June 18, 2021.

Tickets are $35 (grandstand) and $75 (Golden Circle seating) and are available from the California Mid-State Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com. The box office warns against purchasing tickets from unofficial channels outside of the California Mid-State Fair’s official website.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

Kid’s Day: Friday, July 28 – Kids ages 12 and under get FREE Daily Admission.

8 a.m.

Wrangler Jr. Gymkhana Rodeo presented by Hearst @ Hearst Equestrian Center

10 a.m.

Ladies and Lads Lead @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Beef Lead @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Cattle, Sheep and Market Goat Costume contests @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Noon

Carnival, exhibits, food, drink and shopping open!

Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit @ Davies Park

Career Fair @ Stockyard

Non-Profit Expo @ Mulbeary Park

SLO County Farm Bureau Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Mosaic Art Craft for Kids @ Frontier Pavilion

Floral Demo @ Flower Building

Seed Art @ Farm Alley

12:30 p.m.

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

Cambria 4-H Club Demonstrate Cupcake Decorating @ Ponderosa Pavilion

1 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad

2 p.m.

Diaper Dash @ Quad

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

2:30 p.m.

Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad

3 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

3:30 p.m.

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

4 p.m.

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

Meet Yes Cocktail Co. @ Mission Market Place

Floral Demo @ Flower Building

5 p.m.

Replacement Heifer Sale @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

5:30 p.m.

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demo with Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls

Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina

Apple Pie Contest presented by Visit Atascadero @ Headliner Stage

Public Contest – Food Bowling @ Headliner Stage

Meet the Maker @ Mission Market Place

7 p.m.

Way Out West @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

An Evening of Music & Wine with Styx @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

Tyler Rich @ Frontier Stage

8:30 p.m.

Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

9 p.m.

98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage

