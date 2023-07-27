Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Friday, July 28
Styx takes the stage for an evening of wine and music
–Styx performs Friday, July 28, 7:30 p.m. at the Chumash Grandstand Arena. The iconic group ushered in a new era of hope, survival, and prosperity with the release of Crash of the Crown, Styx’s masterpiece in 2021 a few days after their new The Same Stardust EP. The legendary and multi-Platinum rockers–James “JY” Young (lead vocals, guitars), Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars), Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals), Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion), Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards), Ricky Phillips (bass, guitar, vocals), and Crash of the Crown producer and co-writer Will Evankovich (guitars) – released their 17th album June 18, 2021.
Tickets are $35 (grandstand) and $75 (Golden Circle seating) and are available from the California Mid-State Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com. The box office warns against purchasing tickets from unofficial channels outside of the California Mid-State Fair’s official website.
Mid-State Fair daily schedule
Kid’s Day: Friday, July 28 – Kids ages 12 and under get FREE Daily Admission.
8 a.m.
- Wrangler Jr. Gymkhana Rodeo presented by Hearst @ Hearst Equestrian Center
10 a.m.
- Ladies and Lads Lead @ Paso Robles Pavilion
- Beef Lead @ Paso Robles Pavilion
- Cattle, Sheep and Market Goat Costume contests @ Paso Robles Pavilion
Noon
- Carnival, exhibits, food, drink and shopping open!
- Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit @ Davies Park
- Career Fair @ Stockyard
- Non-Profit Expo @ Mulbeary Park
- SLO County Farm Bureau Exhibit @ Farm Alley
- Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Exhibit @ Farm Alley
- Mosaic Art Craft for Kids @ Frontier Pavilion
- Floral Demo @ Flower Building
- Seed Art @ Farm Alley
12:30 p.m.
- Barnyard Races @ South Gate
- Cambria 4-H Club Demonstrate Cupcake Decorating @ Ponderosa Pavilion
1 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad
2 p.m.
- Diaper Dash @ Quad
- Barnyard Races @ South Gate
2:30 p.m.
Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad
3 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
3:30 p.m.
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park
- Barnyard Races @ South Gate
4 p.m.
- The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
- Meet Yes Cocktail Co. @ Mission Market Place
- Floral Demo @ Flower Building
5 p.m.
- Replacement Heifer Sale @ Paso Robles Pavilion
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance
5:30 p.m.
- Barnyard Races @ South Gate
6 p.m.
- Draft Horse Demo with Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls
- Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina
- Apple Pie Contest presented by Visit Atascadero @ Headliner Stage
- Public Contest – Food Bowling @ Headliner Stage
- Meet the Maker @ Mission Market Place
7 p.m.
- Way Out West @ Mission Square Stage
7:30 p.m.
- An Evening of Music & Wine with Styx @ Chumash Grandstand Arena
8 p.m.
- Tyler Rich @ Frontier Stage
8:30 p.m.
- Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina
9 p.m.
98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage