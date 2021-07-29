Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Friday, July 30

Little Big Town with special guest Madi Diaz set to perform

–The California Mid-State Fair on Wednesday announced that country music superstars Little Big Town have been confirmed to perform in concert on Friday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m. They will be joined by special guest Madi Diaz.

The Little Big Town concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is the group’s second-ever performance at the California Mid-State Fair.

Ticket prices for the show are $81.50 for general admission seating and $126.50 for reserved seating). Tickets are online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

10 a.m.

Livestock Judging Contest @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Noon

Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink, & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds

Alzheimer’s Association: Free Resources for Dementia @ Flower Building

Hearst Castle Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

SLO County Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Bishops Peak Embroidery Guild Demonstrations @ Frontier Pavilion

1 p.m.

Cow Dog Trials @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage

3 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage

Suzie Heckman: Fair Time Flower Demonstration @ Flower Building

4 p.m.

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

5 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage

5:30 p.m.

Replacement Heifer Sale @ Paso Robles Pavilion

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demonstrations with Harris Stage Lines @ Hearst Equestrian Center

6:30 p.m.

Public Contest – Domino Stem Challenge @ Headliner Stage

7 p.m.

Shawn Clark – Music @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

Little Big Town with special guest Madi Diaz @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

Yellow House Orchestra – Music @ Frontier Stage

Advertisement