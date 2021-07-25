Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Monday, July 26

Two bands set to perform at night

–The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce Hilary Watson and Truth About Seafood for the Frontier Stage and Mission Square Stage. All shows are free with paid admission to the fair.

Santa Barbara-based roots artist Hilary Watson, also known as vocalist and guitarist in the duo Hilary and Kate, has been grabbing attention with her recent solo debut. Years of touring, writing and performing all culminated in the powerhouse singers’ latest venture. Blending soul, blues and a little bit of country western, you’ll feel the experience and conviction of an artist who has created a sound all her own with subtle nods to the greats who influenced her. This nuanced and powerful Aretha Franklin-meets-Patsy Cline artist is not to be missed.

Truth About Seafood is a longtime favorite of the Central Coast. With their high-energy live show and a mix of original music and modern/classic rock cover tunes, TAS is a party band that always brings a good time to their audiences.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Monday

1:30 p.m.

Breeding Sheep Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion

4 p.m.

Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink, & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

SLO County Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Hearst Castle Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

5 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage

ABC Crochet Club Demonstrations @ Frontier Pavilion

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demonstrations with Harris Stage Lines @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Garden Trivia Night Activity @ Flower Building

6:30 p.m.

Public Contest – Cup Stacking @ Headliner Stage

7 p.m.

Hilary Watson – Music @ Mission Square Stage

8 p.m.

Truth About Seafood – Music @ Frontier Stage

