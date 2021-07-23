Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Saturday, July 24

Country Rodeo Finals set for 7 p.m.

–The California Mid-State Fair announced that the Country Rodeo Finals will take place at the 2021 Mid-State Fair this Saturday, July 24. The exciting night of local rodeo action will take place in the Hearst Equestrian Center starting at 7 p.m.

The Country Rodeo Finals is the culmination of hard work and stellar performances during the morning’s rodeo events; this is your chance to see some of this area’s best and brightest cowboys and cowgirls. Featured events include Bronc Riding, Bull Riding, Team Penning, Barrel Racing, Match Roping, Ranch Rope & Brand, Double Mugging and Mixed Ribbon Roping.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Saturday

8 a.m.

Country Rodeo presented by Hearst @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Noon

Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink, & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds

Hearst Castle Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

SLO County Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Rich Smucker: Through The Knot Wood Art Demonstrations @ Frontier Pavilion

1 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage

Dummy Roping @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Kim Wakatsuki: Critique and Floral Design Demonstration @ Flower Building

2 p.m.

4-H Dog Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Country Rodeo presented by Hearst @ Hearst Equestrian Center

3 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage

African Violet Society: Care & Propagation Demonstrations @ Flower Building

4 p.m.

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

5 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions show! @ Headliner Stage

6:30 p.m.

Public Contest – Cupcake Challenge @ Headliner Stage

7 p.m.

Country Rodeo presented by Hearst – Finals @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Wild The Coyote – Music @ Mission Square Stage

8 p.m.

Blue Öyster Cult @ Frontier Stage



