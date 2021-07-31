Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Saturday, July 31

Two bands set to perform at night

–The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce Noach Tangeras and Journey USA (Journey tribute) for the Mission Square Stage and Frontier Stage. All shows are free with paid admission to the fair.

Noach Tangeras Band is an Americana group with roots in folk/rock/country/ blues. Powerhouse vocals with vintage guitar lines, bass, keyboard, ukulele, and drums.

Journey USA is the closest thing to ‘70s & ‘80s Journey music you’ll ever hear! The most talent-packed Journey tribute band available captures the signature sound of the supergroup with hits like Don’t Stop Believing, Open Arms, Separate Ways, and Any Way You Want It, every song executed with stunning precision!

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8 a.m.

Junior Livestock Auction @ Paso Robles Pavilion

8:30 a.m.

RSNC Sorting @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Noon

Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink, & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds

Hearst Castle Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

SLO County Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Rich Smucker: Through The Knot Wood Art Demonstrations @ Frontier Pavilion

12:30 p.m.

Sale of Champions @ Paso Robles Pavilion

1 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage

3 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage

4 p.m.

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

5 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demonstrations with Harris Stage Lines @ Hearst Equestrian Center

6:30 p.m.

Public Contest – (To Be Announced) @ Headliner Stage

7 p.m.

Noach Tangeras – Music @ Mission Square Stage

8 p.m.

Journey USA (Journey tribute) – Music @ Frontier Stage

