Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Sunday, August 1
Jason Derulo set to perform at the Chumash Grandstand Arena
–The California Mid-State Fair announced that worldwide superstar Jason Derulo has been confirmed to perform in concert on Sunday, August 1. The show will begin with a live DJ at 7:30 pm. Jason Derulo’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and will mark his first-ever appearance at the California Mid-State Fair.
Ticket prices for the show are $81.50 (General Admission seating) and $126.50 (Reserved seating) and are online only at www.MidStateFair.com.
Mid-State Fair daily schedule
8:30 a.m.
- RSNC Sorting @ Hearst Equestrian Center
9 a.m.
- Pee Wee Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion
10:30 a.m.
- Round Robin Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion
Noon
- Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink, & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds
- SLO County Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley
- Hearst Castle Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
1 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage
3 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage
4 p.m.
- The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
5 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage
6 p.m.
- Draft Horse Demonstrations with Harris Stage Lines @ Hearst Equestrian Center
6:30 p.m.
- Public Contest – Best Local Salsa @ Headliner Stage
7 p.m.
- Kenny Taylor – Music @ Mission Square Stage
7:30 p.m.
- Jason Derulo with special guest DJ @ Chumash Grandstand Arena
8 p.m.
- Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters – Music @ Frontier Stage
Advertisement
Comments
Posted in: Mid-State Fair, Promoted, Top Stories