Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Sunday, August 1

Jason Derulo set to perform at the Chumash Grandstand Arena

–The California Mid-State Fair announced that worldwide superstar Jason Derulo has been confirmed to perform in concert on Sunday, August 1. The show will begin with a live DJ at 7:30 pm. Jason Derulo’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and will mark his first-ever appearance at the California Mid-State Fair.

Ticket prices for the show are $81.50 (General Admission seating) and $126.50 (Reserved seating) and are online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8:30 a.m.

RSNC Sorting @ Hearst Equestrian Center

9 a.m.

Pee Wee Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion

10:30 a.m.

Round Robin Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Noon

Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink, & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds

SLO County Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Hearst Castle Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

1 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage

3 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage

4 p.m.

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

5 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demonstrations with Harris Stage Lines @ Hearst Equestrian Center

6:30 p.m.

Public Contest – Best Local Salsa @ Headliner Stage

7 p.m.

Kenny Taylor – Music @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

Jason Derulo with special guest DJ @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters – Music @ Frontier Stage

