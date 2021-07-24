Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Sunday, July 25
Two bands set to perform at night
–The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce The Taproots and Sound Investment for the Frontier Stage and Mission Square Stage. All shows are free with paid admission to the fair.
A steady feature at concerts, wineries, and private events in California since 2016, The Taproots are best known for their creative songwriting, strong harmonies, and innovative guitar work. The band performs a unique blend of original contemporary Americana music incorporating rock, folk, and jazz influences, along with fresh renditions of cover songs.
Sound Investment’s mission as a band is simple: To play great music that sets the course for a memorable evening. Whether it’s singing along to Old Time Rock ‘n’ Roll or Uptown Funk, swaying to At Last or even line dancing to I Feel Lucky, their audience feels as much as part of the entertainment as the band itself.
Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Sunday
9 a.m.
- Country Rodeo presented by Hearst @ Hearst Equestrian Center
- Stick Horse Racing @ Hearst Equestrian Center
Noon
- Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink, & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds
- SLO County Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley
- Hearst Castle Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
1 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage
3 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage
3:30 p.m.
- Get Crafty Mixology Contest @ Mission Square Stage
4 p.m.
- The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
5 p.m.
- Get Crafty Mixology Tasting (Ticketed Event) @ Mission Square Stage
- Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage
6 p.m.
- Draft Horse Demonstrations with Harris Stage Lines @ Hearst Equestrian Center
6:30 p.m.
- Public Contest – Classic Games @ Headliner Stage
7 p.m.
- The Taproots – Music @ Mission Square Stage
8 p.m.
- Sound Investment – Music @ Frontier Stage