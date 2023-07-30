Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Sunday, July 30
Extreme Truck Madness show at the Mid-State Fair
–The California Mid-State Fair has announced that a brand-new show, Extreme Truck Madness, takes place on Sunday, July 30, 2023. The final exciting night of the fair will take place in the Main Grandstand Arena starting at 7 p.m.
The night includes a parachute flag drop before the arena turns into a mud bog and tuff trucks course where competitors will race through huge mud pits and speed through obstacle courses.
Local drivers are encouraged to participate with cash prizes of $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place.
Categories include tuff truck stock class, tuff truck modified class, mud bog stock class, mud bog modified class, mud bog outlaws class, and power wheels–tuff trucks. To sign up, click here.
Pre-show tickets:
- Reserved seating – sections 1-4 and 8: $30 per seat (all ages)
- General admission – sections 10-12 and 16-20: Youth: $15 per seat, adult: $20 per seat
Day-of-show tickets:
- Reserved seating – Sections 1-4 and 8: $30 per seat (all ages)
- General admission – Sections 10-12 and 16-20: youth and adult, $25 per seat
Tickets are available from the California Mid-State Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com. The box office warns against purchasing tickets from unofficial channels outside of the California Mid-State Fair’s official website.
Mid-State Fair daily schedule
9 a.m.
- Wrangler Country Rodeo presented by Hearst @ Hearst Equestrian Center
- Stick Horse Race @ Hearst Equestrian Center
- Pee Wee Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion
10:30 a.m.
- Round Robin Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion
Noon
- Carnival, exhibits, food, drink and shopping open!
- Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit @ Davies Park
- Career Fair @ Stockyard
- SLO County Farm Bureau Exhibit @ Farm Alley
- Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Exhibit @ Farm Alley
- Livestock Judging Contest @ Paso Robles Pavilion
- Floral Demo @ Flower Building
- Seed Art @ Farm Alley
- Paper Crafts Demo – PM Creations @ Ponderosa Pavilian
12:30 p.m.
- Barnyard Races @ South Gate
1 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad
2 p.m.
- Diaper Dash @ Quad
- Barnyard Races @ South Gate
2:30 p.m.
- Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ quad
3 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
3:30 p.m.
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park
- Barnyard Races @ South Gate
4 p.m.
- The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
- Tractor Parade @ Midway
5 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance
5:30 p.m.
- Barnyard Races @ South Gate
6 p.m.
- Draft Horse Demo with Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls
- Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina
- Public Contest – What’s In The Box @ Headliner Stage
- Salsa Making Contest presented by Su Casa @ Headliner Stage
- Meet the Maker @ Mission Market Place
7 p.m.
- Extreme Truck Madness @ Chumash Grandstand Arena
- Blythe Berg & thebodyparts @ Mission Square Stage
8 p.m.
- Shane Profitt @ Frontier Stage
8:30 p.m.
- Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina
9 p.m.
- 1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage