Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Sunday, July 30

Extreme Truck Madness show at the Mid-State Fair

–The California Mid-State Fair has announced that a brand-new show, Extreme Truck Madness, takes place on Sunday, July 30, 2023. The final exciting night of the fair will take place in the Main Grandstand Arena starting at 7 p.m.

The night includes a parachute flag drop before the arena turns into a mud bog and tuff trucks course where competitors will race through huge mud pits and speed through obstacle courses.

Local drivers are encouraged to participate with cash prizes of $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place.

Categories include tuff truck stock class, tuff truck modified class, mud bog stock class, mud bog modified class, mud bog outlaws class, and power wheels–tuff trucks. To sign up, click here.

Pre-show tickets:

Reserved seating – sections 1-4 and 8: $30 per seat (all ages)

General admission – sections 10-12 and 16-20: Youth: $15 per seat, adult: $20 per seat

Day-of-show tickets:

Reserved seating – Sections 1-4 and 8: $30 per seat (all ages)

General admission – Sections 10-12 and 16-20: youth and adult, $25 per seat

Tickets are available from the California Mid-State Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com. The box office warns against purchasing tickets from unofficial channels outside of the California Mid-State Fair’s official website.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

9 a.m.

Wrangler Country Rodeo presented by Hearst @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Stick Horse Race @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Pee Wee Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion

10:30 a.m.

Round Robin Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Noon

Carnival, exhibits, food, drink and shopping open!

Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit @ Davies Park

Career Fair @ Stockyard

SLO County Farm Bureau Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Livestock Judging Contest @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Floral Demo @ Flower Building

Seed Art @ Farm Alley

Paper Crafts Demo – PM Creations @ Ponderosa Pavilian

12:30 p.m.

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

1 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad

2 p.m.

Diaper Dash @ Quad

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

2:30 p.m.

Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ quad

3 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

3:30 p.m.

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

4 p.m.

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

Tractor Parade @ Midway

5 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

5:30 p.m.

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demo with Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls

Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina

Public Contest – What’s In The Box @ Headliner Stage

Salsa Making Contest presented by Su Casa @ Headliner Stage

Meet the Maker @ Mission Market Place

7 p.m.

Extreme Truck Madness @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

Blythe Berg & thebodyparts @ Mission Square Stage

8 p.m.

Shane Profitt @ Frontier Stage

8:30 p.m.

Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

9 p.m.

1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage

