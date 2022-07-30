Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Sunday, July 31

Tractor pull and freestyle motocross set for 7 p.m.

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced the final event of the 2022 fair, “Tractor Pull and Freestyle Motocross.” The action-packed event will take place on Sunday, July 31, in the Main Grandstand Arena starting at 7 p.m.

All seats are general admission and are on sale now at $25 for adults (13+ years old) and $15 children (3-12 years old) and can be purchased online only at www.MidStateFair.com. The ticket price will increase to $25 for all on the day of the show.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8 a.m.

Round Robin Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion

9 a.m.

Country Rodeo presented by Hearst @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Stick Horse Race @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Pee Wee Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion

11 a.m.

Livestock Judging Contest @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Noon

Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds

Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Davies Park

Career Fair @ Stockyard

PM Creations – Paper Crafts Demo @ Ponderosa Pavilion

SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

1 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad

2 p.m.

Diaper Dash @ Quad

2:30 p.m.

Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad

3 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina

3:30 p.m.

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

4 p.m.

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

Tractor Parade @ Midway

5 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls

Public Contest – Classic Games @ Headliner Stage

Salsa Making Contest presented by Su Casa @ Ponderosa Pavilion

Local Samples @ Mission Market Place

Sweet T’s One Man Caravan @ The Silo

7 p.m.

Tractor Pull & Freestyle Motocross @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

DeJa-Vu @ Mission Square Stage

8 p.m.

Niko Moon @ Frontier Stage

9 p.m.

98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage

Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

