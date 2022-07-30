Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Sunday, July 31
Tractor pull and freestyle motocross set for 7 p.m.
– The California Mid-State Fair has announced the final event of the 2022 fair, “Tractor Pull and Freestyle Motocross.” The action-packed event will take place on Sunday, July 31, in the Main Grandstand Arena starting at 7 p.m.
All seats are general admission and are on sale now at $25 for adults (13+ years old) and $15 children (3-12 years old) and can be purchased online only at www.MidStateFair.com. The ticket price will increase to $25 for all on the day of the show.
Mid-State Fair daily schedule
8 a.m.
- Round Robin Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion
9 a.m.
- Country Rodeo presented by Hearst @ Hearst Equestrian Center
- Stick Horse Race @ Hearst Equestrian Center
- Pee Wee Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion
11 a.m.
- Livestock Judging Contest @ Paso Robles Pavilion
Noon
- Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds
- Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Davies Park
- Career Fair @ Stockyard
- PM Creations – Paper Crafts Demo @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley
- Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
1 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad
2 p.m.
- Diaper Dash @ Quad
2:30 p.m.
- Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad
3 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina
3:30 p.m.
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park
4 p.m.
- The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
- Tractor Parade @ Midway
5 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance
6 p.m.
- Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls
- Public Contest – Classic Games @ Headliner Stage
- Salsa Making Contest presented by Su Casa @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- Local Samples @ Mission Market Place
- Sweet T’s One Man Caravan @ The Silo
7 p.m.
- Tractor Pull & Freestyle Motocross @ Chumash Grandstand Arena
- DeJa-Vu @ Mission Square Stage
8 p.m.
- Niko Moon @ Frontier Stage
9 p.m.
- 98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage
- Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina
Advertisement
Comments
Posted in: Mid-State Fair, Top Stories