Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Sunday, July 31 

Posted: 5:00 am, July 30, 2022 by Reporter Sadie Mae Mace

Tractor pull and freestyle motocross set for 7 p.m.

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced the final event of the 2022 fair, “Tractor Pull and Freestyle Motocross.” The action-packed event will take place on Sunday, July 31, in the Main Grandstand Arena starting at 7 p.m.

All seats are general admission and are on sale now at $25 for adults (13+ years old) and $15 children (3-12 years old) and can be purchased online only at www.MidStateFair.com. The ticket price will increase to $25 for all on the day of the show.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8 a.m.

  • Round Robin Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion

9 a.m.

  • Country Rodeo presented by Hearst @ Hearst Equestrian Center
  • Stick Horse Race @ Hearst Equestrian Center
  • Pee Wee Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion

11 a.m.

  • Livestock Judging Contest @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Noon

  • Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds
  • Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Davies Park
  • Career Fair @ Stockyard
  • PM Creations – Paper Crafts Demo @ Ponderosa Pavilion
  • SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley
  • Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

1 p.m.

  • Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
  • Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad

2 p.m.

  • Diaper Dash @ Quad

2:30 p.m.

  • Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad

3 p.m.

  • Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
  • Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina

3:30 p.m.

  • Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

4 p.m.

  • The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
  • Tractor Parade @ Midway

5 p.m.

  • Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
  • Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion
  • Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

6 p.m.

  • Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls
  • Public Contest – Classic Games @ Headliner Stage
  • Salsa Making Contest presented by Su Casa @ Ponderosa Pavilion
  • Local Samples @ Mission Market Place
  • Sweet T’s One Man Caravan @ The Silo

7 p.m.

  • Tractor Pull & Freestyle Motocross @ Chumash Grandstand Arena
  • DeJa-Vu @ Mission Square Stage

8 p.m.

  • Niko Moon @ Frontier Stage

9 p.m.

  • 98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage
  • Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

