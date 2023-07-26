Paso Robles News|Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Thursday, July 27 

Posted: 9:20 am, July 26, 2023 by News Staff

Los Tucanes De Tijuana performing at Mid-State Fair

–The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce that Los Tucanes De Tijuana is performing Thursday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena. This is the award-winning group’s second appearance at the fair. Los Tucanes De Tijuana have sold more than 20 million records over their 36-year career. Being one of the most successful regional Mexican groups, Los Tucanes De Tijuana placed six titles in a single list on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums, released 80 radio hits, was awarded one Latin Grammy for Best Norteño Album.

Ticket prices are $30, $50, and $75and are available from the California Mid-State Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com. The box office warns against purchasing tickets from unofficial channels outside of the California Mid-State Fair’s official website.

8 a.m.

  • Wrangler Jr. Gymkhana Rodeo presented by Hearst @ Hearst Equestrian Center

10 a.m.

  • Ladies and Lads Lead @ Paso Robles Pavilion
  • Beef Lead @ Paso Robles Pavilion
  • Cattle, Sheep and Goat Costume contests @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Noon

4 p.m.

  • Carnival, exhibits, food, drink and shopping open!
  • Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit @ Davies Park
  • Career Fair @ Stockyard
  • Non-Profit Expo @ Mulbeary Park
  • SLO County Farm Bureau Exhibit @ Farm Alley
  • Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Exhibit @ Farm Alley
  • Mosaic Art Craft for Kids @ Frontier Pavilion
  • Floral Demo @ Flower Building
  • Seed Art @ Farm Alley

12:30 p.m.

  • Barnyard Races @ South Gate
  • Cambria 4-H Club Demonstrate Cupcake Decorating @ Ponderosa Pavilion

1 p.m.

  • Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
  • Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad

2 p.m.

  • Diaper Dash @ Quad
  • Barnyard Races @ South Gate

2:30 p.m.

  • Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad

3 p.m.

  • Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

3:30 p.m.

  • Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park
  • Barnyard Races @ South Gate

4 p.m.

  • The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
  • Meet Yes Cocktail Co. @ Mission Market Place
  • Floral Demo @ Flower Building

5 p.m.

  • Replacement Heifer Sale @ Paso Robles Pavilion
  • Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
  • Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

5:30 p.m.

  • Barnyard Races @ South Gate

6 p.m.

  • Draft Horse Demo with Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls
  • Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina
  • Apple Pie Contest presented by Visit Atascadero @ Headliner Stage
  • Public Contest – Food Bowling @ Headliner Stage
  • Meet the Maker @ Mission Market Place

7 p.m.

  • Way Out West @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

  • An Evening of Music & Wine with Styx @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

  • Tyler Rich @ Frontier Stage

8:30 p.m.

  • Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

9 p.m.

  • 1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage

Comments

