Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Thursday, July 27
Los Tucanes De Tijuana performing at Mid-State Fair
–The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce that Los Tucanes De Tijuana is performing Thursday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena. This is the award-winning group’s second appearance at the fair. Los Tucanes De Tijuana have sold more than 20 million records over their 36-year career. Being one of the most successful regional Mexican groups, Los Tucanes De Tijuana placed six titles in a single list on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums, released 80 radio hits, was awarded one Latin Grammy for Best Norteño Album.
Ticket prices are $30, $50, and $75and are available from the California Mid-State Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com. The box office warns against purchasing tickets from unofficial channels outside of the California Mid-State Fair’s official website.
Mid-State Fair daily schedule
8 a.m.
- Wrangler Jr. Gymkhana Rodeo presented by Hearst @ Hearst Equestrian Center
10 a.m.
- Ladies and Lads Lead @ Paso Robles Pavilion
- Beef Lead @ Paso Robles Pavilion
- Cattle, Sheep and Goat Costume contests @ Paso Robles Pavilion
Noon
4 p.m.
- Carnival, exhibits, food, drink and shopping open!
- Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit @ Davies Park
- Career Fair @ Stockyard
- Non-Profit Expo @ Mulbeary Park
- SLO County Farm Bureau Exhibit @ Farm Alley
- Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Exhibit @ Farm Alley
- Mosaic Art Craft for Kids @ Frontier Pavilion
- Floral Demo @ Flower Building
- Seed Art @ Farm Alley
12:30 p.m.
- Barnyard Races @ South Gate
- Cambria 4-H Club Demonstrate Cupcake Decorating @ Ponderosa Pavilion
1 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad
2 p.m.
- Diaper Dash @ Quad
- Barnyard Races @ South Gate
2:30 p.m.
- Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad
3 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
3:30 p.m.
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park
- Barnyard Races @ South Gate
4 p.m.
- The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
- Meet Yes Cocktail Co. @ Mission Market Place
- Floral Demo @ Flower Building
5 p.m.
- Replacement Heifer Sale @ Paso Robles Pavilion
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance
5:30 p.m.
- Barnyard Races @ South Gate
6 p.m.
- Draft Horse Demo with Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls
- Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina
- Apple Pie Contest presented by Visit Atascadero @ Headliner Stage
- Public Contest – Food Bowling @ Headliner Stage
- Meet the Maker @ Mission Market Place
7 p.m.
- Way Out West @ Mission Square Stage
7:30 p.m.
- An Evening of Music & Wine with Styx @ Chumash Grandstand Arena
8 p.m.
- Tyler Rich @ Frontier Stage
8:30 p.m.
- Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina
9 p.m.
- 1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage