Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Thursday, July 27

Los Tucanes De Tijuana performing at Mid-State Fair

–The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce that Los Tucanes De Tijuana is performing Thursday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena. This is the award-winning group’s second appearance at the fair. Los Tucanes De Tijuana have sold more than 20 million records over their 36-year career. Being one of the most successful regional Mexican groups, Los Tucanes De Tijuana placed six titles in a single list on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums, released 80 radio hits, was awarded one Latin Grammy for Best Norteño Album.

Ticket prices are $30, $50, and $75and are available from the California Mid-State Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com. The box office warns against purchasing tickets from unofficial channels outside of the California Mid-State Fair’s official website.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8 a.m.

Wrangler Jr. Gymkhana Rodeo presented by Hearst @ Hearst Equestrian Center

10 a.m.

Ladies and Lads Lead @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Beef Lead @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Cattle, Sheep and Goat Costume contests @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Noon

4 p.m.

Carnival, exhibits, food, drink and shopping open!

Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit @ Davies Park

Career Fair @ Stockyard

Non-Profit Expo @ Mulbeary Park

SLO County Farm Bureau Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Mosaic Art Craft for Kids @ Frontier Pavilion

Floral Demo @ Flower Building

Seed Art @ Farm Alley

12:30 p.m.

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

Cambria 4-H Club Demonstrate Cupcake Decorating @ Ponderosa Pavilion

1 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad

2 p.m.

Diaper Dash @ Quad

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

2:30 p.m.

Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad

3 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

3:30 p.m.

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

4 p.m.

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

Meet Yes Cocktail Co. @ Mission Market Place

Floral Demo @ Flower Building

5 p.m.

Replacement Heifer Sale @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

5:30 p.m.

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demo with Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls

Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina

Apple Pie Contest presented by Visit Atascadero @ Headliner Stage

Public Contest – Food Bowling @ Headliner Stage

Meet the Maker @ Mission Market Place

7 p.m.

Way Out West @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

An Evening of Music & Wine with Styx @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

Tyler Rich @ Frontier Stage

8:30 p.m.

Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

9 p.m.

1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage

Share To Social Media