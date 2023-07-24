Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Tuesday, July 25

Parker McCollum with special guest Ian Munsick performing for the first time at the Mid-State Fair

Texas native Parker McCollum performs for the first time at the Mid-State Fair on Tuesday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Chumash Grandstand Arena. McCollum’s debut MCA Nashville album Gold Chain Cowboy was the highest first-week debut album of 2021 and his platinum single “Pretty Heart” was the only debut single to ship to radio and reach #1 in 2020. His second single “To Be Loved By You” also hit #1 on the charts. McCollum was named this year’s ACM New Male Artist of the Year and he won the CMT “Breakthrough Video of the Year” award.

Opening for McCollum, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. The Wyoming-born singer/songwriter’s upbringing was a mix of working the ranch and working crowds. Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father, Munsick and his two older brothers grew up playing everything from bluegrass to The Beatles. With his recent releases of “Long Live Cowgirls” (with Cody Johnson), “More Than Me,” and “Horses & Weed,” fans are finding that western country is reborn.

Ticket prices are $30, $40, $50, $60, and $85 (pit, standing only)and are available from the California Mid-State Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com. The box office warns against purchasing tickets from unofficial channels outside of the California Mid-State Fair’s official website.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8 a.m.

Market Hog Show (FFA then 4-H) @ Paso Robles Pavilion

8:30 a.m.

Market Goat Show (4-H then FFA) @ Edna Valley Barn

Market Lamb Show (4-H then FFA) @ Edna Valley Barn

9 a.m.

Market Steer Show (4-H then FFA) @ Paso Robles Pavilion

4 p.m.

Carnival, exhibits, food, drink and shopping open!

Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit @ Davies Park

Career Fair @ Stockyard

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

Bishops Peak Embroidery Guild @ Ponderosa Pavilion

SLO County Farm Bureau Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Houseplants Demo with Lily Wright from Bay Laurel Nursery @ Flower Building

Farming Demo @ Farm Alley

4:30 p.m.

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

5 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

5:30 p.m.

Champion Drive @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demo with Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls

Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

Public Contest – Bubbles @ Headliner Stage

Meet the Maker @ Mission Market Place

7 p.m.

Marisa Deering @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

Parker McCollum with special guest Ian Munsick @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

Flock of Seagulls @ Frontier Stage

8:30 p.m.

Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

9 p.m.

1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage

Share To Social Media