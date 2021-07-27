Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Tuesday, July 27

Two bands set to perform Tuesday night

–The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce Kenny Taylor and Kenny Lee Lewis & The FrenZ for the Frontier Stage and Mission Square Stage. All shows are free with paid admission to the fair.

The FrenZ is a group of like-minded San Joaquin Valley-raised musician/singer/songwriters who enjoy coming together and paying homage to the Golden Era of 60s-70s Classic Rock, R&B and mild Prog. The FrenZ also offer up original songs and rearrangements of that era. The leader, Kenny Lee Lewis, takes great pride in presenting shows with this talented quintet. When not touring with The Steve Miller Band, Kenny Lee is able to stretch out on lead guitar and vocals. He also enjoys breaking out his guitar collection to tantalize his fans and friends with the authentic tones of those times.

Kenny Taylor is a Singer-Songwriter from Minneapolis, MN. He has been in California since 2007 and can be seen touring around the central coast and playing venues every weekend!

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8 a.m.

Market Hog Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Meat Goat Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Market Sheep Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion

3:30 a.m.

Market Beef Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion

4 p.m.

Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink, & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

SLO County Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Hearst Castle Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

5 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage

ABC Crochet Club Demonstrations @ Frontier Pavilion

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demonstrations with Harris Stage Lines @ Hearst Equestrian Center

6:30 p.m.

Public Contest – Bingo! @ Headliner Stage

7 p.m.

Kenny Taylor – Music @ Mission Square Stage

8 p.m.

Kenny Lee Lewis & The FrenZ – Music @ Frontier Stage

Advertisement