Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Wednesday, July 28

Three bands set to perform Wednesday night

–The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce Turkey Buzzards, Uncle Kracker, and Joe & Martina for the Mission Square Stage, Chumash Grandstand Arena, and Frontier Stage. All shows are free with paid admission to the fair.

Much like the duo themselves, the songs range near and far. From the sticky humidity of North Carolina to the dusty cellars of the West, The Turkey Buzzards tell simplistic stories that unravel through gritty vocals and thoughtful harmonies.

Like the Country music royalty before them, Joe & Martina possess a mutual respect for their craft and the love held for each other is evident whether on or off the stage. Their music unfolds as communicative storytelling through complementary harmonies; It’s a sonic love story unveiled with Bakersfield edge, a touch of modern influence, and the elusive guitar solo.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule on Wednesday

10 a.m.

Breeding Beef Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion

1:30 p.m.

Ladies and Lads Lead/Costume Contest @ Paso Robles Pavilion

4 p.m.

Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink, & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

Hearst Castle Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

SLO County Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley

UC Master Preservers Program: Food Safety Demonstrations @ Ponderosa Pavilion

4:30 p.m.

Judge’s Critique @ Flower Building

5 p.m.

Replacement Heifer Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Craft Beer Awards & Tasting @ Mission Square

Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage

J&L Simple Bead Jewelry Demonstrations @ Frontier Pavilion

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demonstrations with Harris Stage Lines @ Hearst Equestrian Center

6:30 p.m.

Public Contest – Junior Fashion Show @ Headliner Stage

7 p.m.

Turkey Buzzards – Music @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

Uncle Kracker (Free with paid Fair admission) @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

Joe & Martina – Music @ Frontier Stage

