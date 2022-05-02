Mid-State Fair dairy goat show held at events center

Show is sanctioned by the American Dairy Goat Association

– Hundreds of goats and their breeders from throughout California took part in the annual Mid-State Dairy Goat Show at the Paso Robles Event Center Friday and Saturday.

Thes show is sanctioned by the American Dairy Goat Association with two certified judges. This offers superior animals a step towards permanent champion status.

On Friday night, the buck show was conducted in one ring. On Saturday, there were events all day in two side-by-side rings. Events started at 8 a.m. Saturday morning and continued until late in the day.

The youth showmanship began at 8 a.m. with two age groups, (ages 6-12, and 13-19.) Beginning at 9 a.m., the senior and junior doe shows were conducted. They were divided into specific breeds and age groups.

Because of the cost of transportation, fewer people made the trip to Paso Robles, however, the quality of the goats was excellent.

