Mid-State Fair exhibit, horse show, livestock handbooks now available

– The 2024 still exhibit, livestock, and horse show competition handbooks are now available.

The adult and youth still exhibits include departments like arts and crafts, fine arts, flowers, farm art, home arts, and photography.

This year’s “featured contests” are:

• apple pie baking

• salsa making

• best themed table setting

• best themed scarecrow

• best fair poster

• best themed spaceship (special stars)

Each featured contest comes with a first place $500 cash prize, a second place $250 cash prize, and a third place $100 cash prize. All still exhibits entries are judged, awarded, and displayed during all twelve days of the fair for the community to enjoy. The deadline to enter is June 4, for all departments except for ag horticulture and floriculture, which is July 9.

Livestock showcases 4-H, FFA and independent youth and their market, breeding, dairy and small animals. Entries are due by June 7.

Horse show events include the Wrangler Country Rodeo, reined cow horse, RSNC sorting, and 4H/FFA shows. Entry forms and fees are due by June 27 to the fair’s administration office located at 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “wide open spaces.”

