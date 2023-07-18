Mid-State Fair kicks off this week

Opening ceremonies take place Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

– The Paso Robles Event Center will welcome guests to the 77th edition of the California Mid-State Fair, running July 19-30. Fair staff sent out the following reminders for fair attendees:

At 3:30 p.m. opening ceremonies will take place this Wednesday, July 19 in front of the Main Entrance on Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.

At 4 p.m., the carnival will open, and all rides will be free of charge.

At 4 p.m., the free local shuttle buses will begin running, with pick-up locations at the city bus stop on Niblick Road near Albertson’s, the city bus stop on 10th Street near city hall, and the main parking lot at Lowe’s Hardware on Highway 46 East.

At 6 p.m., the Miss California Mid-State Fair Pageant will take place on the Frontier Stage.

At 7 p.m., the band Route 66 takes the stage at the Mission Square Stage.

At 7:30 p.m., the Chumash Grandstand Arena will feature country superstar Tim McGraw with special guest Annie Bosko.

At 8:30 p.m., the Fiesta de Baile will take place in Frontier Town.

At 9 p.m., the K-JUG 98.1 FM Barn Dance will take place at Jimmy’s Watering Hole.

And finally, the fair reminds attendees to arrive early, expect some traffic delays, and allow for plenty of time to park and enter.

For a complete list of attractions happening each day of the 2023 California Mid-State Fair, visit www.MidStateFair.com.

