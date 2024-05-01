Mid-State Fair Mission Square Stage lineup announced

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced the following performers for the Mission Square Stage. All shows are free with paid admission to the fair and start at 7 p.m. every night.

7/17/24 – The Moonstone Band – The Moonstone Band is comprised of local, seasoned musicians who play music rooted in classic rock and roll. From Fleetwood Mac to Pink Floyd, Steve Winwood, Santana, Sheryl Crow, and more, they are sure to entertain with their eclectic mix of music.

7/18/24 – Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band – Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band are an iconic band of the California central coast, celebrating 48 years of enthusiastic, tireless entertainment. Revisit your youthful memories and make new unforgettable moments that will last a lifetime!

7/19/24 – IMVA – Drawing from their diverse backgrounds and musical influences, IMVA delivers “captivating R&B and soul sounds that leaves audiences mesmerized.” Their vocals and dynamic instrumental arrangements have earned them a reputation for creating unforgettable musical experiences.

7/20/24 – Sweet T’s One-Man Caravan – Fresh off his residency with Irish rockers, U2, Terry Lawless has toured all his adult life with rock and roll royalty. His captivating solo act is a blend of keyboards, vocals, saxophone, flute, and accordion with a huge collection of pop, rock and soul dance favorites. His wide vocal range couples with absolute mastery of his instruments to provide a one-of-a-kind experience.

7/21/24 – Riff Tide – A classic dance band bringing surf, rock, funk & soul much more to every gig! With locally renowned musicians Steven J. Eddy on bass, Mikie Antonette on drums, Debi Red on vox, and guitar by Steve Conrad.

7/22/24 – John Pemberton – Renowned country music artist John Pemberton has been entertaining audiences since the age of five, with notable accomplishments including being named CCR Radio’s Male Vocalist of the Year in 2014. His latest releases are currently available on popular streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

7/23/24 – Bad Obsession – They have been rocking the central coast for almost a decade. With a great mix of classic rock, country, and dance hits from the 70s, 80s, and beyond.

7/24/24 – WhoseHouseIsThis? – A 4-piece indie rock band from Lompoc, California, that have been playing together since early high school. They write, record, and release their music themselves, and love to cover classic rock music and contemporary indie rock music.

7/25/24 – Cloudship – A central California-based rock duo fusing alt-rock, soul, psychedelic, blues, and progressive music.

7/26/24 – Unfinished Business – Specializing in the best and most popular music of all time: 1960s rock, pop, & soul by artists such as The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival, various Motown, and Memphis soul artists, and more. Ed Miller on lead guitar and vocals, Stan Harrison on keyboards, Mike Dias on bass and vocals, and Bill Wolf on drums and vocals.

7/27/24 – Neighborhood Katz – Musical nerds and lifelong professionals in the music industry. They’re passionate and energetic with a wide range of styles from timeless classic rock, Motown, R&B, soul, pop, funk, and country.

7/28/24 – Critical Mass – Features a diverse pallet of music that moves seamlessly through genres of rock, pop, country, and soul from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, and on into the 2000s. The vocal strength of the band is rich with multiple layers of melodic harmonies, backed up with the sounds of the keyboards, trombone, and saxophone.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

Share To Social Media