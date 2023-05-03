Mid-State Fair Mission Square Stage lineup announced

Concerts are free with fair admission

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced the following performers for the Mission Square Stage. All shows are free with paid admission to the fair and start at 7 p.m. every night:

7/19/23 – ShopRock – The band’s goal has always been to create infectious fun and joy through the great rock music of the ’60s through the ’90s. You’ll hear music that other bands don’t play, but you’ll remember them as your favorites, and love them all over again!

7/20/23 – The Molly Ringwald Project – Hailing from the Central and South Coasts of California, they’re a top drawing ’80s tribute band, to put it simply. Paying homage to all the songs stuck in their heads from the days of yore, tMRP brings unparalleled energy to every show and venue.

7/21/23 – The Incrementals – Performing a unique blend of rock, folk, and Americana music filtered through the distinctive lens of living in Templeton. They combine original music with cover songs carefully selected for both broad appeal and for a sound that is consistently innovative and soulful.

7/22/23 – Acoustic DNA – Hailing from Ventura California, they cover country, rock, pop, and everything in between. They thrive on audience requests and crowd sing-alongs.

7/23/23 – Lunar Radio – A 4-piece Central California Coast Premier Band performing Rock, Funk, Blues, and Country from classic songs of the ’60s up to current hits.

7/24/23 – Ghost\Monster – For over a decade ghost\monster has been mining the top hits from sock-hop to hip-hop, from Johnny Cash to the Clash, and from Elle King to the King of Pop. They seamlessly take their sound from the tasting room to the taproom and beyond with their diverse catalog. It’s feel-good evergreen rock and roll at its best.

7/25/23 – Marisa Deering – A singer/songwriter born and raised in Mission Viejo, California, Deering grew up on country music, and her songwriting is inspired by great storytellers. Her songs are fueled by personal introspection and attempting to explain the world around her as she sees it.

7/26/23 – The Transducers – Hailing from Monterey and known for their high-energy shows, the band is packed with a colorful assortment of rock music including originals and fresh arrangements of songs spanning across multiple decades and styles. They pull from their roots in classical, musical theater, blues, funk, and soul with full harmonies and powerhouse vocals to make every show an unforgettable experience.

7/27/23 – Rumor – A 6-piece local cover band from the Central Coast delivering classic to contemporary soft rock, blues, R&B, and pop dance hits, the versatile group includes double guitar leads, keyboards, synthesizer, sax, and a powerful female vocalist, Dani Nicole.

7/28/23 – Way Out West – Way Out West is country, rock, and some hippie music thrown in for fun. With their tight harmonies and hot licks, Way Out West has become the dance band to follow on the Central Coast.

7/29/23 – Stellar Band – A multi-talented group of musicians playing classic hits that span the decades, their music is influenced by a diverse range of artists, from Fleetwood Mac to Led Zeppelin.

7/30/23 – Blythe Berg & the Bodyparts – A 5-piece band formed of Paso Robles locals and influenced by female icons such as Amy Winehouse, Fiona Apple, and Carole King. New Times Award Winning singer-songwriter, Blythe Berg, leads the band on vocals and keys. Come enjoy the band’s pitch-perfect, sassy originals and danceable covers.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

Share To Social Media