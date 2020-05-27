Mid-State Fair postpones wine, vinegar, and craft spirits competitions

–Due to the current COVID-19 guidelines provided by the County of San Luis Obispo, the 2020 Central Coast Wine Competition, 2020 Central Coast Vinegar Competition and 2020 California Craft Spirits Competition have been postponed to a later date in the summer, the Mid-State Fair announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Current registered wineries and businesses have been contacted. Registration will stay open for all three until the new deadline of Friday, July 3, 2020.

In addition, the 2020 Home Winemaking Competition has been postponed. That registration deadline has already past and exhibitors have been contacted.

To enter the commercial competitions please go to https://centralcoastwinecomp.com. For more information or questions, please contact exhibits@midstatefair.com.

The fair board of directors has called a special meeting this Thursday at 9 a.m. to discuss plans for the fair. The 2020 California Mid-State Fair runs July 22 – August 2 and this year is its 75th Anniversary.

