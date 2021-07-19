Mid-State Fair rabbit show postponed

Postponement due to concerns of ongoing disease outbreak

– Due to the ongoing concerns regarding the outbreak of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHDV2) in California, the California Mid-State Fair regrets to announce the postponement of the Youth Rabbit Show for the 2021 Fair. The show will be rescheduled at a later date.

This difficult decision was based on a variety of factors including recommendations from the California Department of Food & Agriculture, Animal Health Branch and the American Rabbit Breeders Association. The disease is only transmitted among rabbits and cannot be shared with humans.

“We know this decision is disappointing for our exhibitors and Fair guests; however, it is in the best interest of the community and the California rabbit industry,” added Colleen Bojorquez, Interim CEO.

The Mid State Fair states that they “are confident that these Federal, State and local government agencies will fully contain and eradicate RHDV2 soon and we look forward to providing our Rabbit Show at a later date.”

