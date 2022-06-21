Mid-State Fair releases commercial competition results

Results announced from wine, spirits, and vinegar competitions

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners of the 20th Annual Central Coast Wine Competition (CCWC), the 7th Annual California Craft Spirits Competition (CCSC), and the 9th Annual Central Coast Vinegar Competition (CCVC).

This year’s CCWC included 95 wineries and 572 wines entered. The competition featured 71 classes based on grape varieties and vintages, where the “Best of” wines are selected for their varietal typicity, quality, and character. The blind-tasting event, held June 14-16 at the Paso Robles Event Center, is the largest wine competition on California’s Central Coast, which encompasses ten counties stretching from Alameda to Ventura.

Best of Show/Best of Red – Riboli Family Wines, Paso Robles, CA, 2019 San Simeon Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve

Best Dessert – Halter Ranch, Paso Robles, 2019 Vin De Paille

Best Rosé – Cass Winery, Paso Robles, 2022 Oasis

Best Sparkling – Vintage Wine Estates, Arroyo Grande, Laetitia Brut Rosé

Best White – Midnight Cellars, Paso Robles, 2021 Aurora Reserve

The competition named Pear Valley Vineyards as the 2022 Winery of the Year. The Paso Robles winery had 22 entries with two best of class awards, three double golds, and nine golds. This is the second Winery of the Year honor for Pear Valley.

This year’s CCSC included 17 companies, 47 total entries, and 60 total classes:

Best of Show/Best White Spirit – Wine Shine & Tin City Distillery, Paso Robles, Vodka

Best Brandy – Bethel Rd. Distillery, Templeton, VSOP

Best Liqueur – Bethel Rd. Distillery, Templeton, Orange Liqueur

Finally, this year’s CCVC included 3 brands, 7 total entries, and 11 total classes:

Best of Show – Kismet Refining Company, Escondido, Calif, Black Garlic Balsamic

All entries from all three competitions were also entered in the Packaging and Design Competition:

CCWC:

A Symbol of the Central Coast: Gold: Kula Vineyards & Winery 2021 Viognier

Untraditional and Best of Show: Gold: Pianetta 2020 Jug Wine

Modern Classic: Gold: Donati Family Vineyard 2019 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

Artistic: Gold: Halter Ranch 2018 Libelle

CCSC:

Best of Label – Single Bottle: Gold: Lloyd Distillery Bixby Gin

CCVC:

Best of Label – Single Bottle: Gold: Kismet Refining, Orange Vinegar

“The Central Coast produces extraordinary wines, spirits, and vinegars, and we are proud to be able to showcase several of the best. We look forward to displaying these winning entries during the 2022 California Mid-State Fair,” said Colleen Bojorquez, CEO.

Full results for all competitions can be found at https://centralcoastwinecomp.com/results/

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

Advertisement

Related