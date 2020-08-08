Mid-State Fair releases Livestock Sale results
–The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce the 2020 Virtual Junior Livestock SALE results. Due to COVID-19 and the current state mandate restricting mass gatherings, 4-H and FFA exhibitors from San Luis Obispo and southern Monterey counties were forced to use a “virtual” auction to sell their projects. Local community members, including a buyer’s coalition formed by the James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Fund, showed an astonishing amount of support as the total money pledged totaled $1,212,857! Total buyer bids were $809,939 with total buyer add-ons coming in at $402,918.
The breakdown of the 565 total lots put through to auction was as follows:
- Replacement Heifers 71
- Market Steers 51
- Market Lambs 126
- Market Goats 41
- Market Hogs 259
- Market Turkeys 8
- Market Broilers 3
- Meat Rabbits 6