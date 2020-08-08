Paso Robles News|Saturday, August 8, 2020
Mid-State Fair releases Livestock Sale results 

Posted: 4:57 am, August 8, 2020 by News Staff

mid state fair named top 100 fair

–The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce the 2020 Virtual Junior Livestock SALE results. Due to COVID-19 and the current state mandate restricting mass gatherings, 4-H and FFA exhibitors from San Luis Obispo and southern Monterey counties were forced to use a “virtual” auction to sell their projects. Local community members, including a buyer’s coalition formed by the James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Fund, showed an astonishing amount of support as the total money pledged totaled $1,212,857! Total buyer bids were $809,939 with total buyer add-ons coming in at $402,918.

The breakdown of the 565 total lots put through to auction was as follows:

  • Replacement Heifers 71
  • Market Steers 51
  • Market Lambs 126
  • Market Goats 41
  • Market Hogs 259
  • Market Turkeys 8
  • Market Broilers 3
  • Meat Rabbits 6

 

 



