Mid-State Fair releases Livestock Sale results

–The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce the 2020 Virtual Junior Livestock SALE results. Due to COVID-19 and the current state mandate restricting mass gatherings, 4-H and FFA exhibitors from San Luis Obispo and southern Monterey counties were forced to use a “virtual” auction to sell their projects. Local community members, including a buyer’s coalition formed by the James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Fund, showed an astonishing amount of support as the total money pledged totaled $1,212,857! Total buyer bids were $809,939 with total buyer add-ons coming in at $402,918.

The breakdown of the 565 total lots put through to auction was as follows:

Replacement Heifers 71

Market Steers 51

Market Lambs 126

Market Goats 41

Market Hogs 259

Market Turkeys 8

Market Broilers 3

Meat Rabbits 6

