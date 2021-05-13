Mid-State Fair seeking musical acts

Applications now being accepted for 2021 fair

–Online applications are now being accepted for singers and bands who wish to perform at the 2021 California Mid-State Fair. The fair features multiple stages and is looking to book music acts in any genre, but primarily country, rock, pop, and soul.

To apply for the 2021 fair, visit the applications page at www.MidStateFair.com. The deadline to apply is May 31, 2021.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs July 21-August 1 and this year they’re celebrating their 75th anniversary.

