Mid-State Fair’s ‘2-Fer Tuesday’ deal returns

Offer good Tuesdays in May

– The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce that Season Passes to the 2022 California Mid-State Fair will be again offered through our “2-Fer Tuesday” promotion. The promotion begins next week.

During the month of May – on each Tuesday only – season passes to the 2022 California MidState Fair will be sold as follows: Buy one adult season pass for $70 and receive a second adult season pass for free. Buy one child season pass at $35 and receive a second child season pass for free. Season passes allow for entry into the 2022 fair each of the twelve days.

The season passes can be purchased at the California Mid-State Fair box office at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles, during our regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or online all day at www.MidStateFair.com. All ticket questions should be emailed to tickets@midstatefair.com.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

Advertisement

Related