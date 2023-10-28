Middle school student arrested, threat at high school investigated

One officer sustains minor injury as combative student is restrained

– On Friday at 9:15 a.m., Paso Robles Police Department officers responded to Daniel Lewis Middle School for a report of a student being combative with school staff. The school was quickly placed on a temporary lockdown for the safety of students and staff. Officers arrived and contacted the student who refused to comply with commands. The student reportedly became combative with officers and had to be restrained. As a result, one officer sustained a minor injury. The student was arrested and transported to San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Services. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 9:50 a.m.

Additionally, on Friday at approximately 3 p.m., Paso Robles High School staff advised school resource officers of a possible threat involving violence directed towards the high school. The threats were immediately investigated by Paso Robles police and reportedly shown to be unfounded. The situation did not impact the safety of students and the community at large.

These are ongoing investigations, and the police department is requesting anyone with any information to call (805) 237-6464, or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

