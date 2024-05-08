Middle school wrestlers secure multiple championship titles
– Flamson and Lewis Middle Schools competed in the 2024 Central Coast League Championships over the weekend. Teams competing in the league were Mesa, McKenzie, Laguna, Atascadero, Flamson, Lewis, and Los Osos middle schools.
“Lewis and Flamson had a really good day putting up a few champions on the podium,” said Coach Nate Ybarra. “Paso Schools continue to be tough in the sport of wrestling. This is our third year in this league and Paso brought home the championship the first year we joined. Next year is going to look a little different with the middle schools combining. There are going to be a lot of wrestlers on the Flamson team making Flamson one tough school. Something I really look forward to is building a wrestling program at Georgia Brown so we can continue to have interdistrict competitions with the middle schools. In the near future, Georgia Brown and Flamson will have wrestling duals and competitions held together.
“I would like to thank our team of coaches Mike Ciccarelli, Field Gibson, Joe Ciccarelli, Ian Rodriguez, and Jayson Davidson for their dedication to building Paso’s feeder program at the middle schools. The work doesn’t stop for these athletes as many of them participate in Smash Mouth Wrestling Club which is a year-long program offering classes for boys and girls of all ages.”
Students interested in joining the wrestling club can email nate@smashmouthwrestling.com.
Lewis Middle School placers:
- Karly Moreno 4th
- Ethan Lansford 1st
- Dominic Fonts 3rd
- Eric Hernandez 3rd
- Colton Fredrick 1st
- Henry Ibanez 4th
- Blake Rede 2nd
- Cyrus Alakel 2nd
- Aiden Rodriguez 3rd
- Tyson Ahumada 4th
Flamson Middle School placers:
- Hennessey Rodriguez 1st
- Arianna Ayala 2nd
- Madison Doiel 1st
- Estafani Jimenez 1st
- Luis Gomez 4th
- Vander Gibson 1st
- Anthony Maldonaldo 2nd
- Benjamin Lopez 3rd
- Chanjay Cesena 4th
- Eric Vigil 4th
- Kenneth Jacobus 2nd