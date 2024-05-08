Middle school wrestlers secure multiple championship titles

– Flamson and Lewis Middle Schools competed in the 2024 Central Coast League Championships over the weekend. Teams competing in the league were Mesa, McKenzie, Laguna, Atascadero, Flamson, Lewis, and Los Osos middle schools.

“Lewis and Flamson had a really good day putting up a few champions on the podium,” said Coach Nate Ybarra. “Paso Schools continue to be tough in the sport of wrestling. This is our third year in this league and Paso brought home the championship the first year we joined. Next year is going to look a little different with the middle schools combining. There are going to be a lot of wrestlers on the Flamson team making Flamson one tough school. Something I really look forward to is building a wrestling program at Georgia Brown so we can continue to have interdistrict competitions with the middle schools. In the near future, Georgia Brown and Flamson will have wrestling duals and competitions held together.

“I would like to thank our team of coaches Mike Ciccarelli, Field Gibson, Joe Ciccarelli, Ian Rodriguez, and Jayson Davidson for their dedication to building Paso’s feeder program at the middle schools. The work doesn’t stop for these athletes as many of them participate in Smash Mouth Wrestling Club which is a year-long program offering classes for boys and girls of all ages.”

Students interested in joining the wrestling club can email nate@smashmouthwrestling.com.

Lewis Middle School placers:

Karly Moreno 4th

Ethan Lansford 1st

Dominic Fonts 3rd

Eric Hernandez 3rd

Colton Fredrick 1st

Henry Ibanez 4th

Blake Rede 2nd

Cyrus Alakel 2nd

Aiden Rodriguez 3rd

Tyson Ahumada 4th

Flamson Middle School placers:

Hennessey Rodriguez 1st

Arianna Ayala 2nd

Madison Doiel 1st

Estafani Jimenez 1st

Luis Gomez 4th

Vander Gibson 1st

Anthony Maldonaldo 2nd

Benjamin Lopez 3rd

Chanjay Cesena 4th

Eric Vigil 4th

Kenneth Jacobus 2nd

