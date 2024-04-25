Middle schools host third annual wrestling tournament
Nine schools came to compete
– Over the weekend Daniel Lewis Middle School and George Flamson Middle School hosted the third annual Paso Robles Middle School Wrestling Tournament at Paso Robles High School where nine schools came to compete: Atascadero, El Sausal, Harden, Laguna, Los Osos, Mesa, Spring Grove and Lewis and Flamson.
There were over 300 wrestling matches on Saturday where the middle schoolers received enormous experience. “We learned a lot and we will continue to work and get better,” said Coach Nate Ybarra.
This week Lewis and Flamson travel to Guadalupe to compete against McKenzie Junior High on Wednesday, then wrestle Atascadero on Friday at Flamson. The league championship is scheduled for May 5 at Righetti High School.
Flamson results:
- Ariana Ayala 3rd place Girls
- Estefanie Jimenez 1st place Girls
- Madison Doiel 2nd place Girls
- Luis Gabriel 2nd place JV
- Chanjay Cesena 1st place JV
- Vander Gibson 1st place Varsity
- Anthony Maldonado 3rd place Varsity
- Kenneth Jacobus 3rd place Varsity
Lewis results:
- Ethan Lansford 1st JV
- Johnny Tabarez 3rd JV
- Henry Ibanez 2nd place JV
- Kai Russell 1st JV
- Colton Fredrick 1st place Varsity
- Blake Rede 1st place Varsity
- Cyrus Alakel 3rd place Varsity
- Mason Pollok 2nd place Varsity