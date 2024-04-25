Middle schools host third annual wrestling tournament

Nine schools came to compete

– Over the weekend Daniel Lewis Middle School and George Flamson Middle School hosted the third annual Paso Robles Middle School Wrestling Tournament at Paso Robles High School where nine schools came to compete: Atascadero, El Sausal, Harden, Laguna, Los Osos, Mesa, Spring Grove and Lewis and Flamson.

There were over 300 wrestling matches on Saturday where the middle schoolers received enormous experience. “We learned a lot and we will continue to work and get better,” said Coach Nate Ybarra.

This week Lewis and Flamson travel to Guadalupe to compete against McKenzie Junior High on Wednesday, then wrestle Atascadero on Friday at Flamson. The league championship is scheduled for May 5 at Righetti High School.

Flamson results:

Ariana Ayala 3rd place Girls

Estefanie Jimenez 1st place Girls

Madison Doiel 2nd place Girls

Luis Gabriel 2nd place JV

Chanjay Cesena 1st place JV

Vander Gibson 1st place Varsity

Anthony Maldonado 3rd place Varsity

Kenneth Jacobus 3rd place Varsity

Lewis results:

Ethan Lansford 1st JV

Johnny Tabarez 3rd JV

Henry Ibanez 2nd place JV

Kai Russell 1st JV

Colton Fredrick 1st place Varsity

Blake Rede 1st place Varsity

Cyrus Alakel 3rd place Varsity

Mason Pollok 2nd place Varsity

