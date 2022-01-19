Mike Frye announces campaign for San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge

Mike Frye is currently a Deputy District Attorney in San Luis Obispo County

– Longtime prosecutor and criminal justice expert Mike Frye today announced his campaign for San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge.

“Over my 25-year career as a prosecutor, both in federal and state courts, I have prosecuted hundreds of cases on behalf of victims and community members. I have devoted my career to upholding the rule of law and keeping our community safe.” Frye said, “If elected, I commit to running a courtroom where those who come before me—whether victim, defendant or any other person presenting their case—will leave feeling that they have been heard, even if they disagree with the outcome. It is very important to me that our judicial system is just and fair to all.”

District Attorney Dan Dow announced his early support for Frye, stating: “Mike Frye has been a compassionate and effective prosecutor– bringing justice to victims and representing the people of San Luis Obispo County well. He has the temperament, knowledge, and thoughtfulness to serve as a great Superior Court Judge.”

Mike Frye is currently a Deputy District Attorney in San Luis Obispo County where he leads the public integrity unit. In this position, he handles complex and sensitive investigations to hold public officials accountable. Because of his extensive background, Frye prosecutes other matters that require special handling, including homicide, embezzlement, fraud, and elder abuse.

Frye came to the San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California. As an Assistant United States Attorney, Mike prosecuted sex trafficking, narcotics trafficking, homicides, sexual assault, and other matters involving federal jurisdiction.

Frye is known for his extensive trial experience, critical for a judge who must have a deep and working familiarity with the rules of evidence and courtroom procedure. Frye is one of only 321 attorneys in the state of California recognized by the California State Bar as a Certified Criminal Law Specialist and one of only two in San Luis Obispo County with this certification.

Frye earned his Law Degree from McGeorge School of Law and is married to Kay Frye. They have four grown children (two married) who are college graduates, hard-working, and very engaged in their communities. Frye enjoys backpacking in the Sierra, often with his children, surfing, sailing, and cycling. He serves on the board of directors for a small community church in Morro Bay that he attends.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related